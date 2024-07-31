Dangerous ‘Stunt’ Motorcyclist Gets Felony Charges in Kennewick

Suspect's motorcycle (KPD) Suspect's motorcycle (KPD) loading...

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this rider's attempts to copy Evil Knievil on this red motorcycle. Chances are, you've seen this bike tearing through traffic in Kennewick recently.

Kennewick Police able to track motorcycle to rider's work, and arrest him.

After pursuing him for a number of weeks, Kennewick Police say they've apprehended this motorcycle rider who has been blatantly breaking traffic rules, and multiple times endangered other drivers.

KPD says the rider committed a lot of traffic offenses:

"On multiple occasions this summer, this unlicensed motorcycle had eluded law enforcement officers following attempted traffic stops, driving recklessly away from the location, to include driving at over 100 miles per hour, weaving between multiple lanes of travel, and running red traffic lights."

On July 29th, around 8:15 AM, Officers on patrol spotted the rider and began to pursue, but the rider accelerated away and weaved through traffic after running red light, so the pursuit was called off. The bike was later spotted that day around 1 PM, near Center Parkway and West Grandridge. But this time Officers were able to continue searching in the last known direction of the bike, and it was then spotted parked in the Costco parking lot.

After an investigation, it was learned the rider, 21-year-old Thomas Willis, worked at a kiosk inside the store. He was placed under arrest on the following charges:

-" Two counts of RCW 46.61.024 - Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle

- Two counts of RCW 46.61.500 - Reckless Driving"

By the way, the bike is unlicensed, which will result in more issues for Willis, and the bike has been impounded.