KPD, US Marshals, And Others Capture Dangerous Oregon Suspect

A massive force of law enforcement Officers surrounded a Kennewick home Thursday, resulting in the apprehension of a wanted suspect from Oregon.

Multiple units converged on the home

Kennewick Police, Regional SWAT, US Marshals, and Benton County Deputies set up a perimeter around the home in the 900 block of North Lincoln st. Thursday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect, Dillon Carter, was wanted on multiple charges out of Oregon, including a recent strangulation incident. According to KPD the Oregon charges included:

* "Unlawful Use of a Weapon

* Robbery in the 1st Degree

* Robbery in the 2nd Degree

* Burglary in the 1st Degree

* Aggravated Theft

* Theft in the 1st Degree

* Pointing a Firearm at Another

* Multiple Counts of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle"

Inside the home, Officers found a handgun, a rifle, and 2 lbs. of narcotics including fentanyl, ketamine and meth. A missing juvenile was also located safely, they were related to an ongoing custody dispute, apparently involving the suspect.

Carter also faces additional charges now for the weapons and drug possession with intent to deliver.

Officers also used a drone to help in the apprehension. A nearby school was placed in a Secure and Teach partial lockdown as a precaution. Carter is now being extradited to Oregon, as officials sort out all the charges against him.