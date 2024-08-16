Dangerous Most-Wanted WA Suspect Caught by US Marshals
A variety of agents from different law enforcement branches descended on a home in rural Springdale, WA in Stevens County early Thursday morning to arrest a Most Wanted Dangerous suspect.
Man sought on multiple attempts and threats to kill, injure, and more
Nathan Benninger was believed to be hiding somewhere north of Spokane, then authorities got a tip he was in the Springdale area. Around 12:04 AM The Spokane County Sheriff's SWAT Team arrived at the home in Springdale and surrounded the area. Springdale is about 38 miles Northwest of Spokane.
After a brief standoff, Benninger surrendered without incident. The search effort was conducted by Stevens County Sheriff’s detectives, U.S. Border Patrol agents, and members of the United States Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF).
His list of charges and warrants is rather alarming, according to the Spokane and Stevens County Sheriff's Offices: