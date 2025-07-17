Erratic Benton County Driver–Fake License, Drug Warrants, and More
Wednesday morning, Benton County Deputies nabbed a wayward driver, who ended hitting a trifecta of crime.
The man was pulled over for reckless driving.
Around 8:24 AM, Deputies responded to a witness report about a reckless driver near Sellards and Tyacke Roads, about 12 miles southwest of Badger Mountain, in a rural area of the county.
The motorist called in after seeing the suspect vehicle sharply veer across the road, then hit a guardrail. A Deputy happened to be close by and conducted a traffic stop.
The male driver, whose name was not released, showed the Officer a fake Florida driver's license, and they showed signs of intoxication.
After being arrested for DUI, the investigation revealed the man had outstanding drug warrants from Mississippi, and was driving a car recently reported being stolen out of Seattle.
He's now in the Benton County Jail facing not only the local DUI, but likely extradition on the drug counts.
