Kitsap County Deputies and Bremerton Police were able to convince a strangely behaving man to give up and go to jail, after he was spotted dancing naked in the middle of a road near Bremerton. (Video courtesy of KCSO Axon Body cam-media release)

Get our free mobile app

Late Sunday night, Deputies and Police were called to the area, the exact location was not given by Officers.

As they approached the man, he was lit up in their headlights and spotlights, and initially, he refused to follow commands. Officers were concerned because the man was also waving a large stick, and was muttering loudly.

Finally, after a Bremerton Officer threatened to fire pepper balls at him, and shot off a couple of rounds that struck the ground close to him, the man laid down in the road, was cuffed, and taken to jail. No one was injured in the incident.

At least the pepper balls did not hit any other 'related' areas on the man.