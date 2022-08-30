‘Dad’ Busted for Obstruction Over Son’s Gun and Car Thefts

Did you know? Cops now have license plate scanners that can zap you as you pass by--letting them know if the car is stolen! But more on that later.

Adams County Deputies bust juvenile, arrest adult for obstruction

Saturday, an Adams County Deputy was alerted about a stolen car by what the county says is his new Axon license plate reader. The car he had just passed by, a 2019 Nissan Maxima, was reported stolen out of Moses Lake.

The suspect dumped the car and fled during the attempted traffic stop, but inside investigators round a Glock .23 40 MM handgun. It was reported stolen out of Spokane.

After following leads, on August 29th, Monday, officials were able to locate and arrest the juvenile driver.

Then Monday evening, Deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Birch Lane in Othello, related to evidence from the stolen car and pistol. Inside the home, several pieces of evidence and several firearms were located. There were two adults at the home, Vanessa Nicole Flores, age 34, and 35-year-old Jeremy John Flores Sr.

Flores Sr. was arrested and booked for Suspicion of Obstructing. He was later released. Vanessa Flores will likely be facing charges from the county prosecuting attorney for unlawful possession of several of the firearms.

The relationship between the juvenile and the two adults is not fully known. The case continues to be investigated.