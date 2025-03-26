Cyclist Outruns Deputy, But Not His Radio on State Route 14

You probably wouldn't try going 120 MPH on I-82, the road to Portland, as it winds along the Columbia River. And, you really wouldn't try it on SR-14 on the WA side, would you?

Errant motorcycle rider caught in Kittitas County

Tuesday afternoon, Klickitat County Deputies snared a man who was blasting along SR-14 at speeds of 120, caught on radar.

The dangerous rider was able to outrun a Deputy, mainly due to safety concerns, but as the KCSO said, he couldn't outrun his radio.

A roadblock was set up several miles down the road, and the reckless rider was caught like a bug in a bottle.

SR-14 is the two-lane far more winding highway through the Columbia Gorge, officials say it's a wonder the man didn't cause any accidents.

He's now in the Klickitat County jail on a long list of charges.