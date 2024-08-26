Cyber Attack Slows, Sputters Port of Seattle and SeaTac Airport

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Authorities are still trying to determine if any data breaches occurred.

Cyber attack over the weekend disrupts some travel

According to Seattle-based website Geekwire, the weekend attack did not appear to affect flights or security checkpoints, but did make a mess of baggage systems and other parts of the Port and airport:

"..it did cause delays to baggage services and many screens inside the terminal showing flight information weren’t working.

The Port said Saturday that its Maritime Facilities phone systems were down. The Port and airport’s website were also down, as well as email and phone services for Port staff."

The attack highlights the need for increased cyber-security for ports and airports, according to cybersecurity expert Michael Morgenstern, of security firm Dayblink Consulting.

He says airports are increasingly becoming targets of hackers, because of the wealth of personal and other information they have access to or retain, from travelers and flights.

Get our free mobile app

He and other cyber-security officials say these kind of attacks are only going to increase, because airports are a high-volume desired target, and they cannot afford major disruptions or slowdowns.