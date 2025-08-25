CVS Partner Facing $289 Million Fraud Settlement

A judge has now ruled a CVS partner will have to pay just under $289 million in a judgement.

CVS Partner Caremark charged in fraud case

Nearly a decade ago a whistleblower brought up accusations that CVS's health pharmacy manager, Caremark, was overcharging Medicare.

Now, after years of litigation, a judgement has been rendered. According to Fox News:

"Sarah Behnke, a former Aetna actuary, alleged Caremark defrauded Medicare Part D by causing false drug cost reports to be submitted in 2013 and 2014."

Originally, in June, a Philadelphia judge ordered Caremark pay $95 million, then the Federal Judge, Chief Judge Mitchell Goldberg , tripled the damages last week, for a total of just under $289 million.

Caremark was accused of manipulating how prescription drugs were reported, and it was allegedly done to hide profits. The Judge said he found reckless disregard and deliberate ignorance which warranted the steep penalties. He did not find actual "knowledge" of the fraud, but enough missteps to warrant the judgement.