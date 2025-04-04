Crews Spare Travel Trailer From Walla Walla Outbuilding Fire

Walla Walla Fire investigators continue to work to determine the cause of a blaze that badly damaged an outbuilding early Friday morning.

Outbuilding-shed fire nearly claims travel trailer

Around 6:29 AM Walla Walla City and Walla Walla Fire District 1 crews were called to 1029 Willow Street about the blaze, near the intersection of 14th. St.

On arrival, they found an outbuilding engulfed in flames, and the fire was beginning to spread toward a nearby travel trailer. Crews were able to beat back the fire and spare the trailer from any damage.

No one was hurt in the fire, the damage to the outbuilding was estimated at around $5,000.