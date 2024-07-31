Crews Make Progress on Battle Mtn. Fire near Ukiah, OR

Battle Mtn Fire (Morrow County Sheriff's Office) Battle Mtn Fire (Morrow County Sheriff's Office) loading...

The second-largest fire burning in Oregon is the Battle Mountain Fire, which was started by several lightning strikes on July 17th near Ukiah, OR in Umatilla County. It's about 50 miles south and slightly west of Pendleton. The fire has consumed about 170K acres.

Some evacuation orders have been modified.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office as of Tuesday morning:

"LEVEL 3 (GO NOW - Red) South Road 53 and West of Highway 395 and south to the County Lines on the west and south side and the Entire area south of FS Rd 52, five miles east of Highway 395 S and down to County Line.

LEVEL 2 (BE SET - Yellow) Unit UMC 309 North of Road 53, south of Road 241, east of Road 53 and Rd 5314 and west of Highway 395. The Soap Hill area south of the City of Ukiah, east side of Highway 395 for five miles and down to FS Rd 52 and The entire bottom southeast corner of Umatilla County, including the area of Double Snag and Upper Winom area

LEVEL 1 (BE READY - Green) Entire City of Ukiah and Hideaway Springs area, west to the county line."

Evacuation levels are set based on threats of fire, red is the most serious, and officials say people in areas where it could go to red, have a "go bag" ready with must-have valuables and other items ready to throw in your vehicle at any time.

Firefighting helicopter (Morrow County Sheriff's Office)