By the way, in WA State stealing human remains, cremated or otherwise, is a Class C Felony.

Somebody Really Wanted That Person on Their Mantle?

A strange case out of Spokane continues to leave investigators with few leads.

The exact theft date is not known, it was reported to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on March 24th. The Fairmount Memorial Home on Government Way in West Spokane not far from Browne's Addition reported somone broke into a vault on a cremation wall, and stole the contents.

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You've probably seen walls or open roofed buildings at cemetaries that hold cremated remains. They resemble larger versions of safe deposit boxes in banks. They're locked and sealed.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the suspect broke open the vault door and took at least one urn containing the cremated ashes. No other damage was done, nothing else was vandalized, and the SCSO says it was obviously targeted.

No word if the facility has security cameras, the SCSO is askingfor any leads from the public.

Stealing Human Remains is a Felony in WA

Besides being a Class C felony, this law covers everything from grave robbing to stealing cremation urns. However, additional charges can, and usually are added involving burglary, breaking and entering, and other acts involved with getting to the remains.

For privacy reasons, the SCSO is not releasing any information about whose remains were taken. The vault appeared to be in a rather old display area.