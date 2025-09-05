DUI Crash Knocks Out Power in Central Richland Friday

Richland Municipal Crews were busy early Friday morning, having to replace a power pole and restore service after a DUI crash.

The crash happened near Van Giesen and Thayer Drive.

Richland Police said around 2 AM they were called to the 1500 block of Van Giesen, for what was originally reported as a car vs. pedestrian incident.

However, when they arrived they discovered no pedestrians were involve, but the crash was a DUI-related rollover, and 2 of the four persons in the car were ejected. The vehicle took out a power pole, dropping electricity for several blocks.

All four people were taken to area hospitals, two of them had crticial injuries. RPD says the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the roundabout at Thayer. The car rolled, hitting a fence and then the power pole.

Get our free mobile app

DUI charges are pending for the driver, and Richland Police closed off several blocks in the area while power was restored, and to finish their accident investigation.