Crash Claims Life of Yakima Motorcycle Rider

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a patch of gravel led to the death of a motorcycle rider on Tuesday.

Rider was killed after crashing on the Yakima Valley Highway

The YCSO says around 3:39 PM on Tuesday, February 27th, Deputies were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Yakima Valley Highway near East Railroad Ave.

Deputies found a 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle lying in the middle of the highway. The rider, 49-year-old Frank M. Ebenal (hometown not listed) had apparently failed to negotiate a corner while traveling west on the highway.

He lost control after hitting a patch of gravel and was ejected from the bike. Despite the efforts of EMS and other workers at the scene, Mr. Ebenal later died of his injuries.

The YCSO says he was wearing a DOT (Department of Transportation) approved helmet. The scope of his injuries were not released by the Department. The investigation continues, no other details were released.