A man and woman are now in the Benton County Jail on drug charges after hitting a curb early Thursday morning.

A Benton County Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious car

Deputies were called to Quinault Ave. just north of the intersection with Canal, and when they arrived they saw a 2017 Camry sitting in the middle of the road.

Just prior to locating them, the BCSO said the pair had apparently hit the curb alongside the road, then instead of pulling over, stopped in the middle and lit up some fentanyl.

They were both taken to jail, and their car was towed as evidence. The investigation continues.