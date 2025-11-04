CBP Snags Shipment of Fake Designer Watches Worth over $8 Million

Richard Mille, Audemars Pigue, Diesel, and G-Shock are familiar names in the extreme luxury watch world, and Rolex jewelry as well.

CBP intercepts $8 million worth counterfeit high-end watches

Customs and Border Patrol agents working at Chicago O'Hare Airport were examining a shipment that came from China. It was supposed to have designer watches, but agents became suspicious. The shipment came in October 23rd.

Get our free mobile app

After a more thorough examination, including the opinion of the CBP Center for Expertise and Excellence, they were found to be fake. The average price, based on the 26 watches and 2 Rolex bracelets, was over $307,000. They were a mix of the previously mentioned brands in our story.

According to CBP:

"Commonly, these goods are sold in underground outlets and on third party e-commerce websites. Counterfeit commodities fund smugglers and members of organized crime. Consumers often believe they are buying a genuine product but soon realize the item is substandard."

Trade in counterfeit goods threatens US workers and the economy, and can present event bigger dangers. Not just products like these, but especially personal products such as shampoo, lotions, and even worse, medications and food.