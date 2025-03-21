Could New Feature on the Google Pixel 3 Watch Save Lives?

Now that it's been approved by the FDA, Google Pixel 3 watches might start saving lives.

The watch now will include a new feature called Loss of Pulse Detection

FDA approval came at the end of February, and now Google Pixel 3 watches and models beyond will include this optional feature (the user has to opt-in) that will monitor for lack of pulse.

The tech was invested by, according to Geekwire, an associate professor at UW. Jake Sunshine, who spent years as an anesthesiologist, noticed the machines and tech used to keep people alive and monitor their vitals during medical procedures is rather antiquated.

He said the margin of error is narrow when a person's heart stops beating, every 60 seconds that goes by opens up the window for more damage to the body.

So, he began to experiment and develop the tech that closely monitors a person's pulse and then sends an alert of pulse detection is lost. The feature is very finely tuned, it will begin to alarm if no pulse is detected after 60 seconds, then it waits 20 seconds more before sending an automatic 911 alert.

The feature was allowed recently in European countries, and now will appear in the US beginning this month.