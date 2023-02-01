Could More Housing Development Be Coming to S. Kennewick?

Area of re-zoning request (google maps) Area of re-zoning request (google maps) loading...

Could there be another housing development coming to south Kennewick? Could be.

City Planning Commission to hear zone change request February 6th

According to the upcoming agenda for the Kennewick Planning Commission, at their February 6th meeting, they will consider a zone-change request for an area along the Bob Olson Parkway.

A 13.76-acre plot of land listed at 8224 Bob Olson Parkway, owned out of Richland is currently zoned in the City of Kennewick as Commercial, Community. That usually refers to shopping or retail areas located near residential neighborhoods. There are several residential developments not far away.

The request the Commission will consider would re-zone the area to Residential High-Density, or RH. Most of the time RH refers to land used for residential or public housing or even industrial units -depending upon the city's own zoning laws.

The 13.76-acre parcel is located roughly halfway between Hansen Park along 10th, and Interstate 82 to the south.

The company making the request is listed as Murrow Development Consultants of Irvine, CA.