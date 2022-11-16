Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help

While on a different call, Cops hear other person calling for help (KPD) While on a different call, Cops hear other person calling for help (KPD) loading...

Talk about the right time and right place!

Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th.

As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading through the courtyard of the complex. They heard faint but distinct sounds of a voice calling for help.

They were able to locate the unit and began to communicate with an elderly woman through her door. Turns out, she had fallen in her shower, was unable to move, and had been calling for help for over an hour.

Because she was unable to walk to the door, Kennewick Fire units were able to access her apartment through a window and did not have to break down the door.

No word on the woman's condition, but she was able to receive the assistance she needed.