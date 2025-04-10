Cops Grab Man Who Boarded, Tried to ‘Drive’ Kennewick School Bus

A 23-year-old Kennewick man who may be having mental difficulties boarded a Kennewick School bus early Thursday morning.

The man boarded the bus at a stop on North Volland.

The Kennewick School District released a statement about the incident, the man is in custody.

KSD says the man, identified as Cuevas Carona, hopped on board the bus just after the driver had stopped and opened the door, to pick up his first student on his route. No other children were on board. North Volland runs from Winco Foods to Canal Drive near Hawthorne Elementary.

Carona sat down directly behind the driver, at which time they got off and quickly escorted the student and their parent a safe distance from the vehicle. Corona then sat in the driver's seat, worked the wheel back and forth, and waved for them to get on board.

He fiddled with the controls but did not try to drive the bus, and finally got off and began to follow the driver, parent, and student. The bus driver and parent asked the person in a car stopped behind the bus to call 911, while they continued to keep their distance. Finally, after several minutes, Corona walked off in a different direction.

KPD was able to locate him and he was arrested and is in the Benton County jail facing Attempted Vehicle Theft charges. KPD also says there could likely be mental health issues involved.

KSD said they were grateful no students were on board, and praised the driver for looking after the student and their parent during this obviously disturbing incident.