WA Utility and Telecom Companies Seeking Help Over Copper Theft

A number of years ago, ag operations were dealing with the theft of copper wire from their center pivot irrigation systems and other mechanical parts. Then, the shift moved to catalytic converters.

Now utility and telecommunciations companies are seeing copper theft

Part of the reason catalytic converter theft is dropping is because recycling companies have cracked down on would-be recyclers, requiring more ID and proof of where the items came from. Others are, in some cases, issuing a check instead of cash.

We saw spikes in that kind of theft during COVID. Now, it's back to copper, but the source has changed.

Numerous utility and telecommunication businesses are reporrting thieves are ripping out wire from installations hoping to find valuable copper, which does bring a higher price than steel or aluminum.

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business reports one such company has even labled its poles and boxes with signs saying the wires are NOT copper based, and have no recycling value.

One Comcast official in WA has told legislators the thefts are reaching "epidemic" levels and are causing widespread issues with communication breakdowns.

According to the TCAJOB:

"Lumen sees more copper theft in Washington than any other state, with 350 incidents this year, compared to 146 all of last year, forcing the company to deploy “covert video surveillance and GPS tracking alarms in high-risk areas,” spokesperson Sarah Wix said in an email."

Like the utility in Mason County, these officials say thieves don't realize the fiber optic cables have virtually no recycle value. A few years ago, the Tri-Cities area saw a major outage when a would-be thief cut into a junction box not far from the Blue Bridge in Pasco and disrupted internet communications for a number of customers.

Businesses are seeking stiffer penalties for this kind of theft, and some legislators are saying companies should brand or label their wiring so if it is stolen and ends up in a recycling lot, it can be identified as having been stolen.