We've also reported Wednesday about Sound Transit's attempts to get Seahawks Super Bowl Parade fans to take light rail to get in and out of the area--it didn't work. According to our own AJ, who covered it, the number of fans along the parade route (estimated at 750K) far outnumbered transit's capabilities.

But another issue nearly 'stalled' some fans plans

Stolen Copper Wire (AGAIN) Derails Several Trains

AJ reported fans remembered taking the trains for the 2014 celebration, some having to wait 3 hours, others arriving after half the parade was over. So, many bypassed that option.

Wednesday, the section of rail between the Star Lake Station in Kent, and the Angle Lake Station in SeaTac was offline for three hours between 8 and 11 AM due to what Officials said was another rash of copper wire theft.

MyNorthwest.com reports the new Line 1 South Extension has only been in operation since December, but has been shut down repeatedly due to thefts.

There was an alert most recently issued February 7th prior to Wednesday. SoundTransit Officials said they beefed up tech and repair workers in anticipation of issues Wednesday, but it still took 3 hours to return to service.

By the time trains began fully rolling at 11 AM, the parade was starting.

The thefts Just Keep on Coming

Officials say despite increased security cameras, patrols and other security methods, copper wire thefts keep increasing. Copper prices have risen sharply, for would-be criminal recyclers. In nearby Ballard, $40K worth of wire was stolen between last summer and December 31st. Police finally began putting 'trackers' hidden on the wires, so they could trace and locate the thieves.

A proposed House Bill in the legislature, HB 2213 would place a ten day hold on metal recyclables, salvage operations could not sell it for scrap for ten days, and would be required to post it (with pictures) on a database. Some blame the thieves themselves, often using the money for drugs.

Others blame recyclers, because they've been around long enough to, in legislators opinions, recognize a legitimate customer as opposed to a copper thief. Still others point to what they saw are too lenient penalties for theft and vandalism in general.

Either way, the growing problem did present issues for some commuters to the Super Bowl Parade, but didn't completely 'derail' it.