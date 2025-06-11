A 28-year-old man is in the Benton County jail following a pursuit and capture.

Man wanted for ramming at least 3 police cars

Monday afternoon, the Benton County Sheriff's Office located the suspect, identified as Hector D. Flores, in the area of Tanglewood Drive and Duportail. Flores was sought on multiple charges, says the BCSO, during a previous encounter(s) he hit at least 3 LE vehicles in his efforts to escape.

The initial chase around 4:16 PM was broken off due to safety concerns, but later the BCSO ProAct anti-crime team was able to flatten his tires with spike strips. Flores drove into the Hills Community Park area, where hee abandoned his vehicle, then jumped into a truck as the passenger.

The driver jumped out and ran, saying Flores had a gun. The suspect then sped off before finally being stopped with a pit maneuver near Wellsian Way and Duportail Street.

The vehicle was pinned in place by Deputies, and Flores was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Assault, Robbery, and Eluding.

Maybe the suspect should 'retire' from driving!