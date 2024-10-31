Coos County OR Voters Won’t Get Ballots in Time, USPS Issue

Election officials in Coos County, OR, say many voters will have to get their ballots from election centers directly, due to what they say is a USPS issue.

Many voters had still not received ballots this week

Coos County, on the Oregon coast, is the home of well-known Coos Bay, and about 120 miles southwest of Eugene. Election officials, according to Oregon's KOIN-TV, say an issue with the Postal Service is the reason for the delay.

Get our free mobile app

According to KOIN:

"Coos County Clerk Julie Brecke announced on Tuesday that the area has experienced “unexplained delays” in ballot mailing due to an error from the U.S. Postal Service.

According to the clerk, both her office and the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office have asked USPS to issue a public statement on the delays and explain they are simply a mailing mistake — but the service has “ignored” the requests."

Area residents are urged to get their ballot from Coquille where there's an election center. Officials as of yesterday (Wednesday) said if your ballot has not arrived, don't count on it being delivered in time.

Election officials did not say how many potential voters have been affected.