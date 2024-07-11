Cooking-Related Kennewick Housefire Displaces Homeowner

Although the occupant of the home did suffer some minor burns, they were not seriously hurt.

Kennewick Fire crews respond to a blaze Wednesday evening.

Around 8:40 PM, Kennewick Fire units responded to a home at 313 South Williams St. for a report of the structure being on fire.

As units arrived within a few moments, they were able to gain entry but immediately were forced down "to the floor" according to Fire Chief Chad Michael, due to excessive heat coming from the blaze. Crews were able to immediately apply water and beat back the flames, they also pulled down ceiling tiles to ensure none of the fire made its way into the attic.



The blaze was fully contained and nearly out within 10 minutes after crews arrived, and medical help was given to the sole person living in the home for some minor burns.

However, a search for the homeowner's dog was unsuccessful, fire investigators said the animal perished in the fire. Due to the amount of water that had to be applied, as well as smoke and fire damage has made the home inhabitable said investigators.

The cause of the fire was said to be cooking-related.