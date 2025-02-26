Contaminated Pet Food Alert Expanded in WA State

A couple of weeks ago, the WA State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) issued an alert over raw pet food, when some cats and animals in OR and then WA became sick. Now it's been expanded.

The Wild Coast Raw pet food has been linked to HPAI-H5N1

Now this week, WSDA says two indoor domestic cats, one in King and one in Snohomish Counties, this week tested positive for the virus. Originally, cats were sickened in Oregon from eating the raw pet food, then reports came in about animals in WA state.

One of the cats was euthanized, and the other is being treated by a vet. The WA Animal Diagnostic Disease Lab confirmed the two positive tests for HPAI on February 24th.

Some of the signs of the virus in cats include lethargy, fever, hypothermia, and low appetite, and it can then progress to serious respiratory or other issues.

WSDA says more cats in WA state are being tested.