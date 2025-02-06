Construction on New Lawrence Scott Playground Starting Soon

Kennewick Parks and Recreation has announced Lawrence Scott Park will begin receiving its new playground very soon.

Construction fencing to start going up the week of February 10th

A few weeks ago, we reported the City had released information about new playground equipment and amenities that are going to be installed in several heavily-used Kennewick parks.

They include Lawrence Scott on West Canal Drive, several others will be renovated soon. Now, construction fencing will be installed around the current playground, beginning the week of February 10th. The area will be off-limits while the new equipment is placed, as well as cleaning and renovating a few other features.

Lawrence Scott is one of the more widely-used parks, besides the playground and picnic tables, the four softball fields see heavy use during baseball and softball tournaments, and Field 1 is the home location for Kamiakin's Varsity Softball Team.

It's also used for City Recreational Softball Leagues.

Get our free mobile app

This will be the second major addition to the park, a pickleball court was installed where the old sand volleyball area used to be, and it is getting a lot of use.

The public is asked to please stay out of the construction area during the process, which the city says should not take a significantly long time to finish.