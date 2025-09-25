Franklin Deputies Respond to Early Morning Connell Smash Burglary

Franklin County Deputies continue to search for leads and multiple suspects in an early Thursday morning break-in in Connell. This image is from a FCSO drone at the scene.

Multiple suspects smashed through a store door with a hammer

FCSO Deputies assisted Connell Police who responded to a report of a break-in at the Connell Gas and Food Mart located on Columbia Street.

The suspects used a large hammer to smash through the door, and when inside, stole numerous vaping and tobacco products.

FCSO Deputies arrived shortly after Police, and brought in one of their drones to assist in the search, but authorities did not find any suspects. The search continues. Officials did not specifically say how many suspects there were, and anyone with any information is urged to call the FCSO at (509-545-3501 or Connell Police.