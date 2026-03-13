Lamb Weston Pulls Old Connell Plant Off Sales Market, Will Demolish This Year?

Lamb Weston shut down their potato processing plant in Connell in 2024, taking with it 375 jobs. Now, they've confirmed the structure will be demolished.

Lamb Weston Also Pulls the Property Off the Sale Market

The plant closure had a significan ripple effect on Connell, not just jobs but also tax revenue. Now, the company has confirmed, according to the Tri City Area Journal of Business, they will tear down the old facility.

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Originally, the site had been for sale, but then was pulled off last October. According to the TCAJOB, company officials said that was done to "preserve value and flexibility for the future." And they said the land sale would not be in their best interests.

The Plant Was Originally Closed Due to "Supply and Demand" Imbalance

They originally had purchased demolition permits some time ago, but a specific date has not been released.

Meanwhile, City Official and the Port of Pasco continue to look for ways to attract new business and industry to the area. The've been identifying different industrial sites to try to spur new growth. Lamb Weston was the biggest employer in the community, and the closure devastated their economy. Property tax intake dropped around 26 percent, and is expected to dip further once the plant is razed.

Lamb Weston, who is based out of Eagle, Idaho, is one of the biggest employers in the Columbia Basin and Tri-Cities, with a total of 2,806 workers in the region, according to data and the TCAJOB.

A recent study shows at least 3 industrial appropriate areas around the City, but more infrastructure improvements are needed to accomodate the growth.