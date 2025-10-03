Is US Military Ready for Electric Autonomous Boats? Seattle Startup Says Yes

According to a former electric leisure boat company, the US military could be ready for small, electric, autonomous (self-guided) boats. Imagine a watercraft like this, but with electric power and self driving.

   Seattle startup has defense contract

 According to Geekwire, the founder and owner of a former electric leisure boat company is pushing ahead with new tech.

Pure Watercraft was an attempt to compete with traditionial gas and diesel-powered leisure craft in the Seattle area. However, the company ran into financial troubles, largely from one of its sponsors, General Motors. The company closed and sold off its assets a year ago.

But now the owner and founder, Andy Rebele, has a new company that's already created tech for the US military. Thallios is a new company that's working on small autonomous (self-guided-driving) boats for military purposes.

The project could be a jet-ski type of craft or a small boat, self-driven, much like a drone in the air. Rebele envisions them as useful for transporting supplies or other cargo, or even "one-way" missions--which Geekwire says could entail carrying explosives to take out targets.

Their website says they build unmanned surface vessels for the US military, and they already have a Defense Department contract.

There are seveal other Seattle-area tech companies exploring similar projects, including self-driving military vehicles and more.

Company officials say the way drones have 'revolutionized' military operations in the Ukraine War with Russia serve as an example of how smaller, inexpensively-built weapons and tech can make a big difference.

