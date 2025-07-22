Seattle Startup Wins Award for Solution to Destroy ‘Forever’ Chemicals

You may have heard of what are called 'forever' chemicals. They're elements that are not broken down in disposal or decomposition and are linked to some health issues.

Seattle start up wins competition with treatment for forever chemicals

The formal name of the elements are Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, but they're known as PFAS. They are found in non-stick cookware (including the now 'extinct" Teflon) firefighting foam, some cleaning products, cosmetics and more.

They are found everywhere, say experts, and now some health authorities say they are linked to health issues.

According to Geekwire, a new environmental contest in Seattle was held to allow companies to present their products that benefit the planet. The company that won is called Aquagga, whose headquarters are in Tacoma.

Their solution to the issue of PFAS is using what's called a HALT process. They use hot compressed water to break the carbon fluorine bands that hold PFAS together. They funnel PFAS-contaminated water into their machine, and it produces PFAS-free water that's safe.

Some studies say nearly half of the US drinking water supply has some level of PFAS.

Currently PFAS are treated by incineration or several other methods that take longer and are not as effective. Aquagga is currently working to establish relationships with a variety of industries to treat their wastewater.