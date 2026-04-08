A legendary shipyard in Seattle that was closed a few years ago is apparently stirring with new development.

Texas-Based Company Building Robot Warships?

Foundedd in 1889, the Foss Shipyards was one of the oldest in Puget Sound, the company operated shipping, tugboats and other waterborne cargo.

However, it closed for good about five years ago. Now, a new company has moved in.

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According to Geekwire, Andural Industries, a major defense contractor, has moved in, and is working on tech for what's called autonomous warfare surface craft. Or, we can call them robot warships. The company has spent tens of millions refurbishing the dock area.

According to Geekwire:

"Anduril said in a Nov. 2025 press release that its Seattle facility will serve as the U.S. hub for vessel assembly, integration and testing of Autonomous Surface Vessels as part of the U.S. Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) program."

Several other Puget Sound sites were considered, but the company needed more land acreage to perform its development.

The US Navy and Military History in Puget Sound Lends Itself to Such Development

The military history with the Navy in Puget Sound is long and storied, and much of the infrastructure in place can accomodate this kind of development.

Anduril is a newer company, 9 years old and is also partnering with Boeing on a new missle defense system, and has already won several contracts with the US Navy and the Royal Australian Navy to develop undersea (submarine-type) autonomous vehicles.

Some Are Already in Existance, But, These Would be Bigger, Faster

Officials say there's still a lot of work to do on the tech but the 'needle' has moved a LOT in the last five years. Many experts believe within a few more years, we will see more crewless military vessels on the seas, even if they're not the size of existing military craft.