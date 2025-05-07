Community Banks to ‘Close’ Briefly, Part of Merger with STCU

Following the announced merger between Community First Bank and Spokane Teacher's Credit Union (STCU), the final phase will begin May 9th.

Community First locations will close on May 9th and reopen on May 13th as new STCU locations.

There's been over three months of preliminary work behind the scenes to allow the Community to be 'absorbed' into STCU.

Founded in 1934, STCU says Community First consumers will have access to a larger range of financial services and options with the new merger. The move will add ten more branches to STCU, as they are taking over all the branches for Oregon-based Community, including four in the Mid-Columbia.

