The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest Thursday of a man wanted for a double homicide in 1997.

The suspect is accused of murdering a woman and her daughter

The SCSO says 73-year-old Charles Tatom of Colville was taken into custody for the deaths of Marlene Emerson and Cassandra (Cassie) Emerson who died on or near June 27th, 1997. He was 46 at the time of the incident.

Authorities say Marlene Emerson was murdered, likely with a knife, in her trailer, which was then set on fire. Her 12-year-old daughter (at that time) Cassie was abducted, her body was found about a month later on July 27th in a nearby wooded area.

Officials say around 4 AM the day of the incident, neighbors had reported hearing a loud boom from the dwelling, a fire, and then a loud Chevy Blazer leaving the area at high speed.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office:

"New forensic evidence collected led to Tatom’s identification as a suspect in the long-unsolved murders. Authorities have disclosed that Tatom is believed to have been an associate of an outlaw motorcycle gang, the Iron Horsemen Motorcycle Club. However, additional details regarding his alleged involvement or a possible motive have not yet been released."

The Iron Horsemen are a motorcycle group formed in 1967 out of Ohio, the connection to Colville was not elaborated on by officials.

US Marshals, Border Patrol, and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force assisted in the investigation and apprehension. More information is expected to be released soon.