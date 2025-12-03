2 Years Later, Pasco PD Still Seeking to ID Man Found Floating in River

Pasco PD are again asking the public if they have any information about this man, who was found floating in the Columbia River in September of 2023.

The man was found near Schlagel Park, about 500 feet east of the Cable Bridge

September 24th, Pasco Police were alerted about the body just on shore of the river. Schlagel Park is just off Ainsworth in Pasco.

The man appeared to have been in the water for several days, and an autopsy revealed no apparent signs of trauma. Police did not release what clothing he was wearing, he was 5' 7" and about 150 lbs. reddish gray beard and brown hair. Authorities did not say if they knew the man's cause of death.

Get our free mobile app

He's believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, with no identifying tattoos or marks. One new detail released this time by Police was the discovery of what's called a cervical fixation implant.

A CFI is like a replacement disc in the spine, usually placed in the upper neck and used to stabilize the neck during or after spinal surgery. These can be inserted through the back or front of the neck.

Police have re-released a sketch of what the man was presumed to look like. Officials did not comment on his condition at the time of his discovery.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Pasco PD at (509)-544-4258 attn. Detective Julie Lee.