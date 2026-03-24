Kittitas Deputies Save Boating Fisherman Who Fell into Icy Columbia River

Luckily, the man was able to get the attention of some people along the shoreline.

Fisherman Falls Out of His Small Boat into Frigid Columbia River

Sunday, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Department Search and Water Rescue team was able to spare a man an icy fate in the Columbia River.

The KCSO says the man was in an 11-foot fishing boat downstream from Wanapum Dam. About a half-mile downstream, rescuers said the man had dropped anchor, but the 'grab' of the weight yanked his boat sideways, and cross currents tipped the boat over.

Was the Man Wearing a Lifejacket?

Officials said the man had a life vest, an emergency whistle, and a cellphone but did not have them on him at the time. Whistles are a useful emergency tool, can be used to get the attention of others on the water.

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The man was not able to access his phone as it was trapped underneath the boat. He was clinging to the boat in very cold water, but was able to yell and get the attention of other people on the shoreline.

The KCSO Rescue Team was able to reach him in time, and prevent him from drowning. Another civillian boater had reached him just prior to the Sheriff's Marine Unit, and we was brought to shore.

READ More: Paddleboarder drowns in Columbia Along I-84 last July

Warmer Weather Doesn't Mean Warmer Water

The KCSO says despite some warmer temps into the 60's that doesn't mean the water is warmer as well. Most rivers and lakes in our region are still very cold, and hypothermia and shock can set in very fast if you fall in. And, wear a life preserver at all times when out on the water. This fisherman had one, but by not wearing it, he nearly became a victim of our seasonal cold temps.