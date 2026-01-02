Repairs, Some Detours, Coming to Columbia Point Marina Walkway January 5th

A popular walkway and observation area near the Columbia Point Marina will be detoured beginning Monday, due to repairs. Richland provided a map showing the construction area.

A new retaining wall being installed

Richland Officials say the project will start Monday, January 5th. The project, officially titled the Columbia Point Marina Shoreline Retaining Wall Repair Project, will replace a failing basalt retaining wall at the Observation area along the Riverfront Pathway Trail.

Officials say the old wall is failing, due to erosion from normal river water flow. The old wall will be demolished, then replaced with what they call a precast modular concrete block wall.

The project involves a bit of demolition and other work, according to City Officials:

"Additional work includes installation of wall drains, backfill, handrailing, traffic control measures, and restoration of asphalt and concrete pavement surfaces. Construction is expected to last approximately eight weeks, weather permitting."

The old wall had to be replaced, because erosion was causing potential safety concerns at the Observation area. This project will require signed detours for walkers and bikers, to avoid the construction area.

Officials say it's a necessary fix to preserve the use of the busy area, which sees a lot of foot and bike traffic.