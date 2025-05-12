College Success Foundation to Cease Seattle-Area Operations

A WARN alert has been issued for a large high school student assistance group operating in Bellevue and Puget Sound.

The Collge Success Foundation to cease operations in Bellevue

The CSF is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2000, and their website shows they have regional operations in Spokane, Yakima, Tacoma, and Seattle (Bellevue). They have served WA, as well as Washington D.C.

The WARN Alert (worker adjustment retraining notification) from Employment Security indicates their Bellevue (Seattle-area) office will be closing, with 100 workers being laid off by July 9th.

The group primarily serves students, and high schools, in areas that have some of the lowest incomes and poverty rates in the state. They direct students to financial aid opportunities, scholarships, and other methods of obtaining a college education.

WARN Alerts do not contain any specifics about why a business or organization is closing, only the legally-mandated reports on job cuts. The CSF came about in part under a program called the Washington State Commission on the Future of Post-Secondary Education under former Governor (at that time) Gary Locke.

The alert did not say if all the Bellevue (Seattle-area) workers are being let go, according to their Linked-In page, they have 216 employees. No other information was released.