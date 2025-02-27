College Place SD to Build 11,000 Square Foot Field House–Without Tax Hike

In response to demand for a facility to handle a variety of activities, the College Place School District announced Thursday they're moving ahead with the design and construction of a new fieldhouse.

The building will be 11,000 square feet

The steel building with have sport court flooring that will accommodate (according to the CPSD):

"* Two full-size built-in basketball courts

* Configurable setups for multiple indoor volleyball courts, indoor soccer, and multiple batting cages

* Spaces for wrestling and cheer activities

* Comprehensive heating, air conditioning, secure card access, and integrated security cameras."

The District says taxes will not be raised, because funding for the building will come from savings and monies allocated from other strategic initiatives. The Activity Field House is slated to be used for after-school functions, athletic events, practices and any other use that requires an indoor large structure.

The District will now hire an architect to design the structure, and get necessary permitting from the City, it's hoped construction will begin in the fall with completion within a year.