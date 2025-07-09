Alleged College Place Shooter Facing Attempted Murder Charges

College Place Police (Walla Walla area) have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an alleged shooting incident from July 6.

The suspect turned himself in to Police

Around 12:15 AM July 6th, Officers responded to an area near North College Ave. and Blalock Drive about shots being fired. Witnesses confirmed hearing the gunfire. At the scene, Police found an alleged victim, 30-year-old Stephen Courson, who told them he'd been shot at by the suspect. Bullet holes were found in his vehicle.

Officers were able to review security footage the next day from a nearby business, and saw two men in an altercation, before one of them drove away frantically, while the other fired at them.

The shooter, 18-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Meza, turned himself in to the Police on July 7 around 8:40 PM. He is facing 1st Degree Attempted Murder and other charges.

However, after reviewing the video and other evidence, the alleged victim, Courson, was also arrested that night and is facing Vehicular Assault and Police obstruction charges.

The investigation continues.