Coast Guard Saves Boater, Dog, Off WA Coast [VIDEO]

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office aided the US Coast Guard in a Christmas Day rescue off the WA State Coast.

Man's sailboat became tangled in rough seas off Port Townsend.

The JCSO says early on Christmas Day, they received a distress call from a man sailing near Port Townsend, off the coast of Jefferson County. The call came in around 6:50 AM.

The man and his dog on the boat were struggling with strong winds, and he was not able to keep it going forward, and it began drifting towards rocks.

The sailboat ran aground, and he was unable to move. The JCSO alerted the Coast Guard, and they dispatched a rescue crew, including an ocean swimmer.

They got on board, and were able to secure the man's boat close enough to shore to get him and his dog to safety.

He and his dog were unharmed in the incident. The JCSO included a video of the rescue at shore.