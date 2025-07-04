Texas Man Sought Over Repeated Club Softball Team Scams

I came across this story via a national club softball Facebook page, rather shocking and sad.

Texas man accused of setting up fake teams, taking money

Police in Pasadena, Texas are investigating allegations concerning a man who advertised he was setting up a new 18-U club softball team.

The man, identified as Thaddeus Lewis, had posted on Facebook he was assembling the team. 18-U is the highest level of club, most athletes who play soccer, softball, baseball or other club sports at that level are standouts, and a number of them are committed collegiately.

Fake team logo (Pasadena TX PD) Fake team logo (Pasadena TX PD) loading...

Club teams have dues, usually the older the age, the more expensive they are.

Lewis allegedly accepted fees for uniforms, tournaments and other team costs, but then parents became alarmed. After the team conducted a few practices, Lewis failed to show up for or pay for any tournaments. His phone was found to be disconnected, cutting off any contact with the team's players and parents.

Police updated their information saying they were in contact with him, and were no longer trying to locate the coach. They also said based on the information they have so far, they believe Lewis has pulled off similar scams over the years.

Fake team flyer (Pasadena TX PD) Fake team flyer (Pasadena TX PD) loading...

As the father of a club sport softball player who is being recruited by a number of colleges, these kind of accusations against an alleged coach are pretty shocking and heinous.

The investigation continues. (all images courtesy of the Pasadena, Texas PD Facebook)