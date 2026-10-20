Depending on who you listen to, much of Eastern Washington has been in a 'drought' or drought-like state the last few years. Now, Benton County is maybe looking up for relief.

Cloud Seeding Discussed for Land in the Southeast Part of County

Much of the land to the southeast in Benton County, including the Horse Heaven Hills, has seen its share of wildfires this year and last, some due to lack of precipitation.

Now County Commissions this week have been looking over possible cloud seeding.

What Exactly is Cloud Seeding?

The practice goes back around 80 years, 11 states utilize it, 10 others have bans on it. The process is actually simple. Tiny particles of dry ice and chemicals known as potassium iodide, even table salt, are scattered in passing clouds. These force or encourage any moisture to condense into droplets or even snow, as it cools them.

The preciptation than falls to the earth. It's most commonly done in temperate weather, almost never in late fall or winter.

What Are the Pros and Cons?

Most studies, including some done by US Government agencies, show the success rate is anywhere from 1 to 20 percent (actually makiing rain) but it can provide relief for very dry areas. However, it has to be done carefully, seeding extensively heavy clouds in some regions can result in 'accidental' downpours. Despite the science, it's an inexact science.

Pro-seeding groups point to drought relief and successful rain, opponents say tinkering with nature and weather can have long-term consequences. There's also concerns about the chemicals building up in the soil after rain, but those deposits usually only happen if seeding is repeated over and over for long periods of time.

How Is It Done?

The particles are either discharged from a drone, or aircraft, or a 'dry burn' from the ground sends them up into the sky, where they are carried along with clouds and wind.

Benton County Commissioners plan more meetings this week about the idea. Cloud seeding by the way, is never used to fight wild or forest fires, because it cannot 'manufacture' rain from clear skies.