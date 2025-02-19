Close–Will WA Ban on Flavored Tobacco, Vapes Pass This Session?

A group of Democrat legislators in WA have narrowly advanced a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco in the state, including those sold for vaping-and it would affect adult consumers.

House Bill 1203 narrowly escapes committee

The WA State House Committee on Consumer Protection and Business advanced the bill this week by a vote of 8-7, but even one of its primary sponsors says it still needs work.

Whether it is revised enough to get it ready for the drop-dead bill cutoff on Friday remains to be seen. According to MyNorthwest.com:

"HB 1203 would prohibit the sale, display, and advertisement of flavored tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products, including those marketed with terms like “cool,” “chill,” “ice,” or “fresh.” Additionally, the bill targets so-called “entertainment vapor products,” which include vape devices with interactive features such as music or video display capabilities."

Along with the bill would be an expansive Department of Health ad campaign about the evils of tobacco use.

However, GOP opposition has been very stiff, and even some Democrats admit the bill should not penalize adults. GOP House Rep Chris Corry of Yakima and Dem House Rep Brandy Donaghy both said adults should be allowed to make their own decisions.

Donaghy even said if the primary concern is marketing tobacco products toward minors (especially vaping) there should be a better way of dealing with the issue instead of just making it unavailable to everyone--even adults.

If it were to pass, the House and Senate Bills would include stiff penalties for vendors who sell any kind of flavored tobacco. Besides vaping, it would also include the many kinds of pouch and leaf tobacco sold in the state.

The bill has to clear committee by Friday to stay alive. The Senate version is facing even more opposition.