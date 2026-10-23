If the clinical trials work, and the FDA approves it, it would become the first-ever 'legal' US cannabis-based pain medication.

New York Group Conducting Clinical Trials

According to FDA information and norml.org news, Upstate Clinical Research Associates of West Plains New York has been granted permission to conduct trials on the safety and usefulness of cannabis for the drug.

It's a proprietary ingredient, or extract known as VER-01, that contains 2.5 milligrams of THC as well as two other ingredients.

The Drug, Or a Form Of, Has Already Been Approved in Germany

VER-01 is made in Germany by a company called Vertanical. According to norml.org:

"The FDA made its decision following the results of a Phase 3 clinical trial in Europe, which concluded that patients who consumed the cannabis extract experienced greater mean pain reductions than those taking opioids."

The initial rest group will involve patients who have significant back pain, and how have not responded favorably to opioid-based treatments.

International Use Already Underway

Data from Israeli tests show long-term relief with this kind of medicine, and it's alrleady received approval to be sold in Germany under the Exilby.

The information did not say how long the trials will last, or if there is a 'target' date to try to get FDA final market approval.