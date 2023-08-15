City of Richland Wants Input on New Website

The City of Richland has released a new survey for residents to supply feedback about what they'd like to see on the City's new website.

Survey now available for residents

No release date is out yet for when the new website will replace the city's existing page, but officials say it's being constructed.

The survey takes about five minutes and has a wide variety of questions and opportunities for input.

There are a total of 12 questions and opportunities to provide direct feedback as to what residents want from the site.

The online survey will be available until August 31st. To take the survey, click here.