City of Richland Reveals Security Breach, Happened May 15th

Friday, the City of Richland announced they'd had a security breach, concerning several computer systems.

Officials detected an unauthorized access

The City says the breach impacted Benton County Emergency Services and the City itself. According to information released by the City:

"Our cybersecurity systems detected unauthorized access to City of Richland servers via BCES servers on May 15, 2024. The breach appears to have mostly impacted City servers and may have exposed personal information, including but not limited to names, addresses, contact details, and possibly sensitive data."

The City immediately teamed up with a cybersecurity consultant to conduct a thorough investigation and comprehensive examination. The information release also stated:

"Upon discovery of the breach, we immediately initiated our incident response protocol. BCES and City IT teams are working tirelessly to contain the breach, assess the damage, and strengthen our security measures to prevent future incidents. We have also notified relevant authorities and are cooperating fully with their investigations."

No other details have been released, more information is expected to be coming soon. The City said they will provide information on how citizens can be proactive, and other details soon. The City did not specify to what extent any of its systems, or those of the Benton County Emergency Services were potentially compromised-meaning how many people may be affected.