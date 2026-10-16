The Chelan Count Sheriff's Office and other agencies are searching for leads and more evidence from a string of recent break-ins.

The Incidents Occurred October 9-10th

The CCSO says multiple suspects, who appeared to be younger, broke into a series of business in the City of Chelan during the overnight hours of last Friday into Saturday.

Chelan Burglar--CCSO Facebook Chelan Burglar--CCSO Facebook

Surveillance images captured the suspects inside several businesses during the late evening and overnight hours. The CCSO did not mention specific locations, but said a number of items were taken.

No Word If Any Cash Stolen

Officials didn't say what specific items were taken, but the images showed the suspects carrying bags and other items.

Chelan Burglar--CCSO Facebook Chelan Burglar--CCSO Facebook

The CCSO says the burglars appears to use an intersection near Nixon St and North Columbia St in Chelan as a staging area.

It's Hoped Additional Camera Footage Can Shed More Light

The CCSO is asking anyone in the area who has surveillance footage, or perhaps was driving by and has in-dash video cameras on their vehicles to contact the Sheriff's Department at 509-663-9911.

No dollar amounts of how much was taken were released.