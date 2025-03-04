Cigarette or Faulty Appliance Blamed for $20K WW Home Fire

Walla Walla Fire investigators say either an improperly discarded cigarette or a faulty electrical appliance was the culprit in a Monday morning trailer fire.

Walla Walla crews responded around 8:11 AM

City of Walla Walla and crews and one from Walla Walla Fire District 1 went to the Lynwood Mobile Manor mobile home park on East. Isaacs after getting a report of a trailer fire.

When they arrived, unit 24 was seen with smoke billowing out the front door area. Crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. One occupant was evaluated at the scene, but didn't require hospitalization.

Investigators say the blaze caused at least $20,000 worth of damage. While crews suspect the cause, the exact source of the fire has not been conclusively determined. Officials did not say if the home is inhabitable.