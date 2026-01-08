Is Fatal Brain Disease in Deer, Elk and Moose Spreading in WA?

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says although the test was not performed by their labs, it's very likely an 8th case of a fatal brain disease has been found.

Male Mule Deer had fatal brain disease

WDFW says the deer, legally taken in Ferry County (north central part of the state) tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The kill was by an wildlife animal control unit, and they took the deer in for a private test to see if it was present. According to WDFW:

"The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and WDFW don’t currently recognize commercial CWD tests as an officially validated test for CWD detection. This is the first known use of this unapproved test in Washington, potentially the first report of the fatal disease in that unit, and the first possible case of CWD in mule deer in Washington state."

WDFW says the intentions were honorable, no crimes committed, but despite their lack of recognition for the private test, it appears this is the first case of CWD in a mule deer. CWD is a contagious neurological disease that debilitates the animal's brain, causing excessive weight los (wasting) and other effects on the nervous system that kill the animal.

CWD Deer Delaware Dept of Fish and Wildlife

It's related to mad cow disease, but not a direct correlation. It was first detected in 1967 in Colorado, and has gradually spread across the west. So far, as mentioned earlier, this is the first case in a mule deer. The other 7 were all white-tailed deer, two north of Spokane. CWD is not believed to be harmful to persons, but the data is very limited.

WDFW has repeatedly told deer, elk and other related hunters to have their animals tested once they have taken them (shot) to make sure CWD is not present.